UG360 rides on Confession

Kofi Kinaata’s song Confession is arguably the talk of town and to get attention for themselves, music group UG360 has done a version of the song. The leader of the group, Nanky, says he sees nothing wrong with doing a cover of the song because Confession is nice and everyone loves it.

To Nanky, the group’s latest song Stubborn Proud is likely to overtake Kofi Kinaata’s Confession because it was written by three talented artistes.

“Our song talks about how guys of today fake their real hustle life to that of Kanye West, just to win a lady in bed,” Nanky said.

According to Nanky, they decided to write the song and advise ladies to be careful of such guys because the rate at which ladies are being deceived is too high.

He explained that Stubborn Proud will be the ladies’ favourite but most guys will not be happy about it since it goes against them.

Speaking with Showbiz, UG360 who has other songs like Denkin, 360 and Bad Girl said the group believes their latest song will ‘blow them up.’

“It is our hope that Stubborn Proud blows us up just like Atom’s Yewo Krom became an instant hit when he rode on Gasmilla’s Telemo,” they hinted.

Although Kofi Kinaata has not been contacted yet, UG360 said they believe Kofi Kinaata will not be angry because beat sampling is done all over the world.

UG360 is planning to shoot a video of Stubborn Proud next month.