On the ‘feathers’ of Sena

She caught the attention of music lovers in the country with her style on VVIP’s Skolom in 2015 and since then, Sena Dagadu has amassed a large public following.

The lead vocalist of the Hungarian alternative Irie Mafia band is ready to ink her name as one of the talented female artistes in Ghana with the release of her new album, Feathers.

Already, she has put in place measures to achieve the purpose, starting with a listening session for the album at the Django Bar in Accra last Thursday. The artiste who is of Ghanaian and Hungarian heritage says her acceptance in Ghana has been overwhelming.

“Ghana is my home and it feels good to know your people love what you do. I shuffle between Hungaria and Ghana but anytime I come here, I’m more at peace with myself,” she said in an interview with Showbiz.

With an alluring combination of Marcia Griffiths and Nina Simone, Sena Dagadu has set herself apart with her own style. The genre-jumping artist began her career in hip-hop with First One in 2003.

Two years later, she set her career in “full force” when she kicked off her long list of collaborations and appeared on Marcel's trip-hop single, Change Colours Again.

Reggae came to the forefront in 2007 when she recorded a guest spot on DJ Vadim's album, The Soundcatcher. In 2008, she released the Bun It Out single on Da1yah Records. Her spoken word skills were employed on the 2009 album, W.H., which combined the work of William Shakespeare with the musical environment of the times.

Her second solo album, Lots of Trees, was released in 2013. Sena combines influences from hiphop, reggae, funk and rock. She has worked with Ghanaian acts including hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone, FOKN Bois’ M3nsa and Wanlov, as well as the fast-rising Worlasi.