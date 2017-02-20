Actors Guild holds General Assembly

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts, Nana Oduro Kwarteng, has called for unity among members of the film industry in the country in order to present a unified front to fight for the improvement of the industry.

Speaking at the General Assembly of the Ghana’s Actors Guild on Saturday, Nana Oduro Kwarteng said the disunity among members of the industry is responsible for the lack of support and absence of effective policy to regulate the industry.

He, however, added that government is still committed to improving the movie industry in the country, citing the passage of the Film Law as an example of government’s commitment.

Nana Oduro Kwarteng said it was government’s firm commitment that the Film Law would provide the legal framework for the production, regulation, nurturing and development of the local film industry.

He added that plans were far advanced for the passage of the Creative Arts Bill which he said would have provisions such as the creation of a creative art secretariat as well as a fund to cater for the welfare of the film industry.

Mr Akunu Dake, Chairman of the interim working committee that was consisted last year to restructure the organisation, presented a number of proposals for the consideration of the General Assembly.

Some of the proposals were the fixing of date for re-registration of members, opening of nominations and election of officers including National President, Vice-President and National Welfare Officer among others.

The elected officers are expected to reorganise the Ghana’s Actors Guild for a congress in 2018.