‘Single Ladies’ premieres on Valentine’s Day on DStv

Rok Studios, the award-winning Nigerian film studio, is set to air their latest original series, Single Ladies, on Sunday February 12, 2017 at 6pm on DStv channel 168. The launch of Rok’s 13th TV series further reinforces the production company’s offering to provide TV viewers with quality hours of Rok Studios-produced content.

Directed by actor-turned-director Desmond Elliot, the all-star series follows the lives of five single young women, Mara (Mercy Aigbe-Gentry), Tochi (Mary Njoku), Bidemi (Grace Amah) and Maimuna (Padita Agu), as they navigate the scary, exciting world of dating in Nigeria to find ‘Mr Right’.

The search has so far been unsuccessful for these five young women from traditional Nigerian families. It is a race against time to snatch one for keeps.

Since its launch in 2013, Rok, headed by actress and producer Mary Njoku, has produced over 150 films and 13 original TV series including Husbands of Lagos, Desperate Housegirls, Losing Control and Cougars. Rok viewers are the first across Africa to watch new and exclusive homegrown Rok content, such as Single Ladies, before it shows on any other channel.