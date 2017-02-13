Becca, DKB, others to spice up Valentine Night

Joy Prime is set to make this year’s Valentine’s Day an unforgettable one with a memorable night at the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, in Accra. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, Ghanaians will get the opportunity to celebrate real love with an impressive catalogue of entertainment activities and merrymaking at the Joy Prime Valentine Night.

As has been the ritual over the years, the Joy Prime Valentine Night brings together singles and lovebirds under one roof to celebrate love while enjoying the best of comedy and music from some of the biggest artistes.

Last year’s event witnessed impressive performances from highlife great, AB Crenstil, bubbly singer Efya and comedy from DKB.

This year, Sensational Afro singer, Becca will lead the charge of the night’s remarkable performances.

Known for her enthralling performances, Becca, born Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, is one of Ghana’s best female singers, songwriters and performers.

Her debut studio album, Sugar, which was released in 2007 earned her five nominations at the 2008 Ghana Music Awards. The album’s lead single, ‘You Lied to Me’, won Record of the Year at the awards show.

Her second album, ‘Time 4 Me’ released on May 16, 2013 featured guest appearances from 2face Idibia, M.I, King Ayisoba, Trigmatic and Akwaboah.

With such a resume, Becca has promised patrons to offer the best night of music and love.

Apart from Becca, the Joy Prime Valentine Night will also feature hilarious comedy from DKB, Fashion by Abrantie The Gentleman & Totally Ethnik, Love Renewals, Blind Dates for Singles, the Chef’s Special Buffet of delicious dishes and free gifts from Joy Prime.

Host of Drive Time on Joy FM, Lexis Bill, Joy Prime and Hitz FM presenters will also be in attendance.