My Wife, My Valentine - Van Vicker

For the past 23 years since Van Vicker met his wife, Adjoa Vicker, at the Kotokuraba station in Capecoast, the Divine Love actor has always looked forward to Valentine’s Day.

His reason? Adjoa Van Vicker who he has been married to for the past 13 years has been the “definition of what Valentine projects”.

“For me, my wife is my valentine and I celebrate her each day for being supportive all these years. I had known her for 10 years before we officially got married and each day, she gives me a reason to look forward to Valentine’s day to celebrate her in a special way,” the talented actor said of his wife in a chat with Showbiz on Saturday.

Being in the limelight as a celebrity is believed to have some consequences on one’s marriage, one that the Loyal Enemies actor admits but he said fame hasn’t been a hindrance in discharging his duties as the head of his home.

He told Showbiz that the interests of his family, especially his partner has always been paramount in his decision making.

“Sincerely, I don’t know if any other woman would understand me the way Adjoa does. We both have our flaws but our marriage is still going strong because it has been built on the foundation of transparency and honesty,” he said.

A “lover man” as he depicts in most of his movie roles, Van Vicker gave a broad smile as he narrated his most memorable Valentine experience.

“Back in Mfantsipim, we always wrote love letters to our girlfriends and I remember I received a huge Valentine’s card from my partner. I was the centre of attraction and my guys flowed me all the fans on the day. The feeling was unique and I still have good memories of the day,” he stated.

Tomorrow, February 14, is officially a lover’s day and the award winning actor looks forward to having dinner with his family. That he said, won’t be all, since he has a “special treat” for his life partner after the family’s dinner.

Born Joseph Van Vicker, he began his journey in Showbiz as a radio presenter at Groove 106.3 fm in 1999.

He also featured in the popular television series, Sun City and had the opportunity to feature in his debut movie, Divine Love.

Van Vicker has been married to Adjoa for 13 years and the couple have three children