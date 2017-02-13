A taste of chocolate on Valentine

Chocolate enthusiasts and Val’s Day celebrants will have the chance of a lifetime to savour some of the best chocolate the country has to offer at the Chocolate Exhibition on going at the Achimota Mall from Friday December 10 to Saturday, December 18.

The chocolate exhibition will feature various chocolate makers and sellers from all across the country who will be displaying many of their creative hand-crafted products to the public.

In an interview with one of the exhibitors at the event, Yao Agbozo, director of Emseya Enterprise, makers of Sekoa Chocolates, he urged Ghanaians to patronise made-in-Ghana chocolate not only to mark the occasion of Valentine but for what they can derive from consuming chocolate such as the health benefits.

“Although we live in one of the biggest cocoa-producing countries on earth, many Ghanaians are unable to enjoy the quality cocoa we have. It has been made inaccessible to many of us and we hope to change that,” he said.

Yao Agbozo added that the health benefits of dark chocolate make it ideal for health- conscious people, since it is one of the best sources of antioxidants on the planet.

“Studies show that dark chocolate can improve health, lower the risk of heart disease and improve blood circulation among other health benefits,” he said.