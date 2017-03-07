Revellers throng beaches, drinking spots to celebrate Diamond Jubilee

Popular beaches such as the Kokrobite, Bojo, La and Pleasure were packed as holidaymakers partook in fun games, especially swimming.

A large number of revellers yesterday thronged beaches in Accra to mark Ghana’s Diamond Jubilee with parties and picnics.

Various entertainment joints and drinking spots close to the beaches were also heavily patronised as lovers of music, clad in national colours, drank and danced to mark the celebration.

When the Daily Graphic visited the aforementioned beaches around midday, revellers were busily drinking the time away, with majority of them engaging in fun activities.

Beach fun

At the La Beach, revellers of all ages, mostly wearing beach outfits, relaxed on the sandy shore as they ate and drank.

Others engaged in horse riding while some just interacted with friends.

The entrance to the beach was also choked with vehicles waiting to enter the already jammed car park.

At the Kokrobite and Bojo beaches, the scene was no different, except that majority of the revellers were foreigners and the youth.

The road to the two beaches witnessed heavy vehicular traffic, so some revellers had to alight from their cars to walk long distances to the beach.

Security

There were security men at all the beaches to control and ensure the safety of the revellers.

At the Bojo, Pleasure and La beaches, security men were spotted at the gates and all over the beach to monitor the activities of the revellers.

Notices had also been placed at the entrance to caution revellers, particularly those who had the intention to swim.

Revellers excited

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, some of the revellers gave varied reasons for deciding to celebrate the occasion at the beaches.

Ms Cynthia Qayno, a businesswoman who had gone to the Kokrobite Beach with her two sons, said it was a family ritual to celebrate every holiday at the beach.

“My sons have little time to partake in any fun games because of their class schedules. The only time we go out and have fun is during a holiday,” she said.

Another reveller at the Bojo Beach, Mr Fred Tawiah, said: “I am just excited to have lived to see Ghana mark its diamond jubilee.”

“I was in the United State of America when Ghana celebrated its 50th anniversary. I made a promise to myself that I will try and make it to the 60th celebration and here I am with my wife and children,” he said.