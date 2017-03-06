MUSIGA honours musicians

A number of Ghanaian musicians and industry persons were honoured at the Ghana Music Honours which was held last Saturday, March 4 at the National Theatre in Accra. The awards scheme organised by the Musicians Unions of Ghana (MUSIGA) is to recognise outstanding achievements in the music industry.

The night laced with music performances saw Hiplife artiste Sarkodie receive the award for Best Male Artiste, Joe Mettle;Gospel Artiste Honour, Patch Bay Band;Best Band and Okyeame Kwame’s Small Small music video received the Best Music Video Award.

Other award recipients were VIP/VVIP who took home Evergreen Hiplife and Best Group Honours, Bola Ray; Music Promoter Award, Multimedia Group Limited;Honorary Award for Music Industry Development whileMr Michael Ajovu, CEO of Midlands Savings and Loans won the President's Choice Award with DJ Vyrusky.

The rest are, Osei Korankye; Traditional Music Honour, Mary Ghansah; Evergreen Gospel Honour, Shatta Wale; Best Producer Award, Joey B; Afro Pop Artiste with Stonebwoy grabbing the Dancehall Artiste Award.

Bisa Kdei, Kofi Kinaata and Medikal received awards for Highlife Artiste, Hiplife Artiste and Most Promising Act Awards respectively.

The event was nearly marred by a late start which saw proceedings starting at 9:30pm instead of the 7:00pm as advertised, a delay of over two hours.

This saw a number of patrons complaining immensely leaving the venue before the event ended in the early hours of Sunday morning.

However, judging from the response of patrons who sat through the programme, they appeared to be entertained by the performances of the various artistes.

DJ Andy Dosty’s medley of Ghanaian songs over the last 60 years had the entire auditorium singing and dancing along.

There were also performances from a host of both local and international acts including Cina Soul, Efya, Helen Van Den Hombergh from the Netherlands, pianist Maurizio Mastrini, Mary Ghansah, Fancy Gadem, Wiyaala among others.

The Ghana Music Honours, established in 2012 aims at cultivating the understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contribution of recorded music to the Ghanaian society; from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the musical breakthroughs of future generations of music professionals.