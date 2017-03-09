An All-Female band of the Ghana Police Service has been launched at the Golden Bean Hotel, Kumasi. The 18- member band named Golden Ladies was born out of the Ashanti Police Band Unit led by Band Director, DSP G.A.Tawia and it’s the first of its kind in any of the security services in the country.

The Golden Ladies who demonstrated that they have the skills entertained a large crowd that attended the launch to beautiful melodies, amidst great applause.

DSP Tawia, in his welcome address noted that the performance of the Police Band in the communities was a vital ingredient in combating crime.

According to him, the creation of the all-female police band could help in gathering information during intelligence with music as an investigative tool.

He commended the personnel for their outstanding efforts to form the group which he was hopeful would lift the image of women in the Ghana Police Service, the Ashanti Region and the country as a whole.

The Band Director appealed to philanthropists and the general public to assist in providing a new set of instruments to the Golden Ladies Band to aid their work.

On his part, the patron of the Ashanti Police Band Unit, Dr. Kwame Afriyie, CEO of AGYABA Jewels, urged all to assist in sustaining the all-female band to make it successful in the region.

Nana Owusu Nyanin, Kwamohene who chaired the function, commended DSP Tawia for his initiative and urged all to appreciate his leadership capabilities.