Last year, she announced plans to release her second album, Judgment Day and gospel artiste, Rose Adjei has stayed true to her word with the release of a single, Nsre Hehe which is off her upcoming album.

And barely two months after the release of the song, she is out with its video which she says is to send the “message of hope alive”.

Shot in locations in Togo, Mallam Junction, Swedru and Kwasiaba, a village in the Central Region, Nsre Hehe video draws the attention to the hopeless situation of a poor woman played by Rose Adjei.

Her miserable condition made her a laughing stock among her neighbours but with hope to see better days ahead, she soldiered on and achieved her dream of being a worthy person in society.

The video which was directed by Kweku Olembe would later see Rose flaunting her new found wealth which she attributed to the grace of God in the song.

“This video is very dear to my heart because it really depicts the challenges many people are going through. Pictures convey the right message and the new video is to send the message of hope across,” she said.

Currently, the artiste who is signed to KB Empire Entertainment told Showbiz the release of the video is to prepare the grounds for her Judgment Day album which she says is in fulfilment of a cherished dream in her career as a gospel artiste.

Rose Adjei hails from Cape Coast. She started her musical career from the church at a young age. Her passion and interest in music inspired her to do music full time.

She has backed Obaapa Christy, Georgia Agyei, Maame Justine and many other gospel artistes in their works and the old student of Adonten Senior High School believes she has learnt enough to bless Ghanaians with her gift as well.