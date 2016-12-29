Rap “brewed” at Rapperholic

With his army of rap soldiers, the RNS hitmaker did not just entertain the patrons but made sure every aspect of the show was well enjoyed by the hundreds who thronged the Accra International Conference Centre last Sunday.

It was a night to have a fill of pure rap music and that was what patrons were treated to at the recently held Rapperholic concert healdined by Ghana’s rap “god”, Sarkodie.

Sporting an all black outfit, Sarkodie came on stage around 12: 50 am when artistes like Nii Funny, Joey B, Article Wan, MzVee, Wisa and Guru had already amused the crowd with their unique performances Wisa was there to support

The award-winning artiste wasted no time giving the patrons what they have been yearning for. Performing songs from his repertoire such as Original, Return of the Spartan, Pizza and Burger and Illuminati, Sarkodie had the audience on their feet dancing and singing alongside with him.

Sarkodie’s entry

It was interesting watching him perform alongside young rappers, Teephlow, Medikal, Strongman, Koo Ntakora, Donzy and Pappy Kojo the popular song Trumpet which has earned positive reviews from hard core rap lovers.

Efya

The audience could not help but scream on top of their voices when these young rappers came on stage one after the other to perform.

Emcees DKB (left) and Goavani

It was highlife time and young highlife artiste, Akwaboah Jr. took the audience back to their music roots with some of his popular songs including I love you, Hello and Mewu with Sarkodie.

Guru performing one of his hit songs

The Sark Nation boss could not hold back his tears when he did a tribute song for the late highlife artiste, Daasebre Gyamenah. But not long after, the BET award winner sent the crowd in a frenzy when he performed No Kissing and Dancehall Commando with Patoranking and Shatta Wale respectively.

Round Town from Nigeria had a great show

Perhaps, it was more than the expectation of the patrons when they had a “double dose” of performances from Flavour, Peadae of R2Bees, Efya and Round Town from Nigeria.

The line -up of artistes which also included Rass Kuuku, Edem and Bisa Kdei lived up to expectation on the day.

Edem (left) joins Sarkodie on stage

Although the show started two hours behind the advertised time, the fourth edition of the Rapperholic concert which had DKB and Giovani as hosts was a well-organised show.

The organisers, Sarkcess Music in collaboration with A-Team Production produced the best quality of sounds for the event and must be commended for it.

Some fans enjoying themselves