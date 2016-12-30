The culture house in Oguaa

Sited across the street from the UCC the structure was plush and artistically designed. But that was not all. The stage inside that building had seen Yours Truly render some performances - theatrical, pop and even some duets. (Where is Pearl Doledzi?) That really was then.

I really do have fond memories of this place. The Centre for National Culture was opened at a time we were undergrads at the University of Cape Coast. Immediately, it became the choice venue for university entertainment events.

Quite later I had also assisted Dr. Victor Yankah to judge a national drama competition where raw talents were on display. That is the purpose a cultural centre should serve, won’t you say?

The Centre for National Culture, Cape Coast was set up to promote and preserve Ghanaian Culture and heritage through the various artistic disciplines in the visual, literary and performing arts. Exhibitions, outreach programmes, workshops, research and net working with other relevant stake holders are also part of their activities.

Built to accommodate 1,100 people, the hall has air conditioning, stage lighting, motorised front curtain and dressing rooms for both males and females. The centre is also equipped with offices and a Gift Shop. The spacious frontage serves as the venue for exhibitions and fairs.

The Centre aims to promote creative and extensive dialogue amongst the various cultural stakeholders in the region. It has presence in all 13 districts. In addition to local programmes held in the various district offices, the following programmes are very major in the calendar of events, namely PANAFEST and Emancipation.

Poverty alleviation through our cultural activities is also part of the centre’s strategy. To achieve this it particularly encourages the participation of the youth in various cultural activities.

The Centre has a music section which focuses on traditional music and dance of the region. This comes under the Performing Arts Department. The section is currently implementing a schools vacation programme for first cycle institutions in the Cape Coast Municipality.

The emphasis is on teaching pupils to play the atenteben (flute). Choral music is also receiving serious attention due to the numerous church and youth choirs found in the region.

The Centre has adopted the drama groups of the VALCO and Kwame Nkrumah Halls of the University of Cape Coast in the bid to increase interest and awareness' about drama on the University campus. The University groups have been provided with technical and administrative support in their productions.

The Centre also has a puppetry group which has been adopted out of the Centre’s dance company.

The Visual Arts Department of the Centre has been responsible for the successful arts/photographic exhibitions that are held to commemorate important national events i.e. Independence Anniversary Celebrations etc.

The Centre For National Culture Folkloric Company is an 18-member resident dance company of the Centre. It has been instrumental in outreach and network programmes. There is no doubt that it also contributed in diverse ways to sustain the region’s tourism attractions and international