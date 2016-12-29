Radford fashion in winning streak

You can call it a cocktail of awards, a basket load of deserving awards or a season of events.

All three descriptions fit the bill. In a relatively short space of three years, and riding on its annual flagship programme dubbed ‘The Radford Graduate Fashion show’, the fashion department of the Radford university college, has firmly established itself on the global fashion map, winning several local and international awards.

As a true market leader, recent successive awards have been bagged, tacitly confirming the acclaimed status of Radford as the University of Choice for a degree in fashion. In September this year a final year student of the department, Nii Adjei Dromoh, won the maiden edition of the Multi TV award for the best “Fshion Talent 2016”.

The latest addition is Abena Appiah, who clinched the just-ended, coveted Queen and Beauty Universe Crown 2016, at the plush Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

The Executive Chairman, Nana Dwomoh Sarpong, was forthright, “we aim at excellence. Our primary goal is to equip our students with the skills necessary to make them competitive at the global stage. The feats gained attest to this mission statement and we will stop at nothing to make Radford join those at the pinnacle of the global fashion industry”.

Head of Department Mrs. Yvonne Ntiamoah couldn’t agree more, associating herself in a re-assuring tone that “we are not complacent. This is just the beginning of an unfolding success story as we remain poised to take the industry by storm.”

Mrs. Ntiamoah also commended former fashion student Miss Araba Sama Fletcher for being listed in the teenvogue as a fledgling entrepreneur who is a master of textiles and a designer. Sama’s store first opened solely selling graphic t-shirts, but has evolved into jewelry made from recycled glass, in addition to apparel and accessories from other talents of the diaspora.

A beaming Yvonne said a fashion styling and promotion was in the offing to show the signature work for the final year students.