Printex launches Ghana @ 60 cloth

As part of the agenda to promote and enhance the Ghanaian culture, Textile manufacturing company, Printex has launched its Adinkra Designs to commemorate the 60th Independence Celebrations in March.

The initiative, according to the textile company, is to revive the spirit of being Ghanaian in its citizens as the independence celebration champions the cause.

In a press statement, it states that, “The textile company is the first to come out with the Ghana @ 60 cloth to prepare Ghanaians for this historic occasion. The cloth has been designed with Sankofa and Gye Nyame symbols, as well as the rainbow colours of Ghana with the Black Star,” he said.

Chester Anie, PR Consultant for Printex, told the Showbiz that companies have found ways to make celebrations worthwhile. As such, the Ghana@ 60 cloths with Sankofa and Gye Nyame symbols by the company is to “create the right meaning of the celebrations by highlighting what makes us proud as Ghanaians”.

“What a set of people wear plays a major role in their culture and as such, we need to depict the Ghanaian culture during this August celebration while promoting made-in Ghana goods,” he stated.