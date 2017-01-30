I’m back for good - Shegah

Music rivals who think the Queen of Dancehall, Shegeh now known as Shegah, has been kicked out of the league should have a re-think as she is back, bigger and better. For the former member of the defunct girls group “Tripple M”, her comeback will be a revolution in the Ghana’s music scene as far as the Dancehall genre is concerned.

“I am back to take my rightful place. My comeback is with all that life has taught me as well as my will to conquer the music scene,” she said in an interview with Showbiz.

“I have no plans of quitting music. Music is all about passion and I have plenty of that. I love what I do so I am not stopping now. In fact, this is just the beginning of greater things to come in my career,” she added.

Talking about women in the Dancehall music scene, Shegah said; “I am not in to talk about what someone has done, or is doing right or wrong. All that matters to me is that I am bringing my ‘A’ game. One that Ghana is yet to witness.”

Opening up on what drives her in life and is responsible for her long stay in the music industry, she said; “it’s the passion I have for my work, God and the principle of not giving up. I believe that everything happens for a reason but that does not mean you should give up on the things you love doing and for me, music, Dancehall to be precise is my passion.”

The Let's Go crooner has just signed a new record deal with a newly established entertainment record label called Magic Records.

The label whose office is currently located in the plush Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra is expected to turn the Dancehall artiste’s career around in the coming months.

Production has already commenced with many singles ready for release on various radio and television stations across the country.

Shegah, real name Mildred Mark Hansen, was a founding member of the first female hiplife group in Ghana called Triple M. The group gained mainstream attention when they released the popular track Koti.

After the breakup of Triple M, shegah embarked on her solo career, working with many popular artistes including, Praye, Tony Harmony, Castro, Mzbel, Reggie Zippy, Yaa Pono among a host of others.