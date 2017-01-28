‘How Do You Want It’ premieres in February

She has warmed the hearts of theatre lovers with plays such as ATM and Perfect Man and playwright Anita Oduro is back with her latest work titled, How Do You Want It?.

The play, which is scheduled for February 10, and 11, 2017 at the Efua Sutherland Drama Studio, University Of Ghana, talks about the intriguing love stories of three friends- Akua, Ohemaa and Owusua.

Akua doesn’t have the patience of waiting around for love. She would go and grab it. Ohemaa will date any man, even the oldest in the world, if only he has cash to splash. Owusua is a divorcee who likes her men young since physical satisfaction means a lot to her. Somehow, they find their love lives crisscrossing in amazing ways.

The play brings to the fore how some women get swept off their feet by ‘sweet’ words from suitors while others prefer to commit only after getting to know the pursuer well enough.

Whichever way, there are a variety of routes by which women fall in love and Ms Oduro attempts to explore some of them in How Do You Want It?

It is the fourth play in two years by the University of Cape Coast graduate

“It is a romantic comedy with a vital lesson personal to me and I believe many others. Don’t assume any man or woman is single and available simply because they express interest in you,” she said.

The play is produced by Anod Communications in partnership with Glitter Edutainment, and sponsored by Zeno’s Yoghurt.