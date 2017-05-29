The Pan-African Historical Festival (PANAFEST) was such a spectacle in the 90s, accompanied by all the razzmatazz but unfortunately, it lost its verve and fervor in the latter years.

Attempts to revive it has been laudable but for some obvious reasons, it has not been able to attain the same level of attention, patronage and critical acclaim as it did in the early stages.

Thankfully, in its 25th season, the festival is coming on, together with Emancipation Day, from July 25th to August 2, 2017.

The PANAFEST Foundation, the firm in charge of the event, is collaborating with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and other stakeholders – and the expectations are quite high, considering how the maximization of tourism seems to be the topmost priority of the Ministry and the government as a whole.

However, the success of the festival is dependent on a lot of factors; support, funding, preparation and intensive publicity drive.

The Essence of PANAFEST

It is a commemoration of history and a celebration of how it shaped the present – a reflection of slave trade, suppression and marginalization and a festivity of resilience, fortitude and introspection.

The historical festival is designed to help Africans in the homeland and in the Diaspora to reconnect with their strengths and rededicate themselves to fully assuming the reigns of their own destiny in recognition of the lessons of history.

PANAFEST, among other things, is also the celebration of our unique culture that has remained resolute and unique for over 500 years since the days of slave trade.

Refreshingly, the Festival is founded on the premises that the arts, particularly theatre – which are powerful tools of communication and healing and that are needed to create new expressions and commemorations and platforms for dialogue to provide the inspiration for mobilizing energies for moving on to greater heights.

As an international event, the festival is supposed to attract a participation by official delegations, individuals and groups from African, Caribbean and South American countries as well as groups and individuals from Europe and the United States.

The Gramps Morgan Factor

Internationally acclaimed and Grammy-winning Reggae artiste, Gramps Morgan, and a member of the popular music group, Morgan’s Heritage has been unveiled as the Face of PANAFEST/Emancipation 2017.

That announcement has sparked some debate in the media on the choice as some observers approve of the move while others frown on the selection of a foreigner as an ambassador for the festival.

The fact is; PANAFEST is predominantly built for Africans and others connected to the motherland who are in the Diaspora. The event is geared at attracting persons in US, Caribbean, South America and Europe; so, it makes lots of sense to choose an ambassador that would appeal to such a stronghold.

For a fellow who traces his roots to Ghana, has made the country his second home and has such an overwhelmingly appeal internationally, his choice as the Face of PANAFEST is in order.

However, one must also not lose sight of the fact that, the festival is happening in Cape Coast, Ghana – which means, the role of Ghanaians in making the festival successful cannot be downplayed.

Therefore, it is essential that, the organisers settle on Gramps Morgan to project the festival to those in the Diaspora while another celebrity is chosen from Ghana to also appeal to the natives in ensuring full participation.

It would not have hurt the organisation, if say; a Kofi Kinaata or any other relevant Ghanaian artiste was paired with the Jamaican as ambassadors for the festival.

Boost To Domestic Tourism, Arts & Culture

One of the main highlights of the festival is the showcase of our arts and culture and most importantly, visitation to major historic and tourist sites in Ghana.

The patronage of persons in the Diaspora for the 9-day festival means a boost to aviation, road transport, hospitality business, dealers in artifacts/ artists and tour agencies. When properly staged, the industry benefits, stakeholders and major players are gratified and the economy enjoys a positive jolt.

The festival is also a series of musical concerts and dance performances. It is a commitment to the exploration of means to better the lives of Africans the world over - through dialogue and discussion of issues close to the African Heart.

The organisers do reckon that, without the groups of musicians, dancers, poets, authors, painters among others, PANAFEST would be but a shadow of itself

Intensive Publicity Drive

PANAFEST is one of the international festivals that put Ghana on the global map, almost like the other international festivals across the world that get immense patronage, media coverage and projects their respective countries.

Honestly, in the last outings of the festival, the organisation has been tepid, reception lukewarm and the media coverage, not impressive and of course, the natives were nonchalant.

The 25th anniversary ought to be driven by an intensive publicity strategy, which would involve not only local media, but also some international media exposure.

A tough participation of patrons and the popularity of the festivals hinges on a well calculated media strategy that would get every industry person, stakeholder and the ordinary Ghanaian fixated on the festival.

All media houses must be made partners of the festival, to ensure a thorough coverage of the festival that gives prominence to our arts, culture and essentially, a needed enhancement of our tourism sector.

The Needed Support

When PANAFEST/Emancipation goes well, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture looks good and the Government of Ghana looks good too, so, it is imperative that, the festival gets the necessary succor.

It is believed that the Government of Ghana considered this a major national initiative and appreciates the agencies, communities, civil society organisations and corporate bodies, which have mobilized resources to complement government efforts over the years.

The Government of Ghana has also been deeply appreciative of all sister governments for their participation and the African Union for lending its auspices to this unique cultural manifestation.

The expectation is that, the said support from Government would just not be literature but in deeds, providing the needed resources and facilities to aid the PANAFEST Foundation as the lead agency of the Festival coordinating the Local Planning Committee.