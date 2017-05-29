Ghanaian legendary actress, Grace Omaboe, has been chosen as president of the jury for the 2017 edition of the Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA). The actress popularly known as Maame Dokono was voted by other members of the jury to be their president.

As president of the jury, Grace Omaboe will preside over all meetings of the jury and would ensure that the jury applies all the rules and standards set for the scheme to ensure that only deserving nominees win awards in each of the categories.

The organisers of the popular pan-African movie awards, NMJ Ghana, has also added new faces to the jury for the 2017 awards. They are Ken Addy, a radio presenter with Joy FM and member of the Ghana Cinematography Board of Control and Asare Hackman of Hacky Films and also a member of the Cinematography Board.

Director of the Golden Movie Awards Africa, Mimi Andani described the addition of the two gentlemen as very important for the organisers as they bring a world of experience to the scheme.

“For us at the GMAA, it has been a conscious effort every year since we started this project, to ensure that we improve on the next one,” she said.

“We know the second edition of the awards was an improvement on the first one and we are aiming to ensure the third edition will be an improvement on the second one.

“ It is the reason we have been doing all the necessary things to ensure we meet that objective, including adding these experienced gentlemen to the jury.”

In a related development, sound engineer and entertainment critic, Fred Kyei Mensah has been appointed as the spokesperson for the jury of the 2017 edition of the GMAA.

Fredima, as he is known in showbiz circles, has been a member of the jury since the inception of the GMAA and the jury hopes he would bring his wealth of experience to the new appointment.

GMAA gives the opportunity to African filmmakers from around the world to receive praise, recognition and be awarded for their efforts at telling the African stories to both Africans and the rest of the world by submitting their works for consideration each year.