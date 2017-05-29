He missed out on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) held recently but Hiplife artiste Medikal can comfort himself with the Best New Act at Ghana Entertainment Awards (USA) he won on Saturday.

Medikal wrestled the Best New Act from his contenders A.I, Article Wan, Ebony, Fancy Gadam, Sorakiss, Feli Nuna and Rudebwoy Ranking.

Speaking in an interview with Showbiz, the Too Risky hitmaker said his prayers have finally been answered.

“Everyone knew that I deserved an award at the VGMA but that didn’t happen but I thank God for this GEA award which goes to my fans and everyone who has supported by music career” he said.

The 2016 4Syte TV award winner took the opportunity to talk about his Disturbation album scheduled for release on July 7.

According to Medikal, songs on album include Obiaa Yɛ Ghost, Gimme Vibe, Poof Gang and God Bless You.

Medikal, real name Samuel Adu Frimpong who is the new face of SONAT Cancer Foundation is known for songs such as Confirm, By Heart Boy and Anthem, .

The Ghana Music Honours winner added “I’m happy to announce that I am the new Cancer Ambassador. I will be dropping some tips on how cancer can be avoided or treated” he said.