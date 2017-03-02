Miss Ghana Foundation signs MoU

The MoU would allow the Miss Ghana pageant to champion a drive on HIV, Ebola and Feminine Hygiene Awareness Campaigns.

The Miss Ghana Foundation (MGF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) under the Ghana Protect the Goal Campaign.

It will also support the prevention of new HIV infections among Ghanaian youth, create awareness about Ebola virus and also take part in activation to promote female hygiene.

This will further empower Ghanaian youth, especially young women and adolescent girls with knowledge on how to avoid infections related to HIV and Ebola as well as educate them on female hygiene.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ms Inna Patty, CEO of Exclusive Events, organisers of the pageant said the Foundation was delighted to work with UNAIDS Ghana on the project which will make young ladies aware of the dangers the diseases could pose to the attainment of their future goals.

According to her, the Miss Ghana Foundation, charity arm of the Miss Ghana pageant had committed itself to various social interventions to impact lives of the less privileged in society while creating social entrepreneurs and also training the youth.

“One of our key areas is health and we are consequently happy to align with the UNAIDS to save our society from any disease or infections”, Ms Patty said.

Ms Patty who hinted that the 2017 edition of the Miss Ghana competition would begin in the ensuing weeks to crown a queen to coincide with Ghana’s Diamond Jubilee, said the winners would be made to undertake projects that would have impact on society.

The UNAIDS Country Director, Mr Girmay Haile, on his part stressed the need for innovative partnership to focus on prevention programmes to reduce new HIV infections in Ghana.

"What we see in Ghana is a national AIDS response that has shown progress but is equally challenged by attitudes and behaviours that keep putting more and younger people and adolescents at risk of new HIV infection”, he pointed out.

Mr Haile was worried that low rate of condom use among sexually active people, lack of willingness to know one’s own HIV status and adopting a lifestyle that defies safe sex practices are the main challenges and all these speak more of the individual than the system.