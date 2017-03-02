Obour: Controversy over Don Moen needless

Although this is not the first time Don Moen, would be coming to Ghana to perform, the announcement of his appearance to mark the Ghana at 60 celebrations has elicited a sharp divide in reactions among the Ghanaian music fraternity including gospel artists, music lovers and the populace in general.

President of the Musician Union of Ghana, Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour has condemned the controversy that arose over the apparent invitation of international gospel star, Don Moen to the Ghana at 60 anniversary celebrations.

Speaking to Showbiz on Friday, Obour said the controversy was needless considering the concert is not a Don Moen concert but rather an informal gospel concert that coincides with the country’s anniversary celebrations.

“Don Moen’s invitation is a private initiative and is sponsored and organised by private individuals. The Don Moen concert is an informal thanksgiving celebration that happens to coincide with such a momentous occasion as our anniversary,” he said.

Obour added that besides Don Moen, international female gospel artiste, Sinach has also been invited to join in the celebrations.

“We as a country have come a long way and our 60th anniversary is a big deal for us. It is only fitting that we extend a hand of invitation to fellow artistes such as Don Moen and Sinachi to join us in celebrating,” he said.

Obour also outlined a number of activities and events to commemorate the Ghana @60 celebrations, which also happens to coincide with the Union’s annual Ghana Music Week Festival.

According to him, on Friday, March 3, there would be a Ghana Music Day on radio and television. This will be followed by the International Music Day and Ghana Music Honours on Saturday, March 4.

“On Tuesday, March 7, MUSIGA will hold a seminar dubbed the, Talk Music Business Seminar– The West African Experience, at the British Council in Accra. The celebration will culminate in the Ghana 60 Years on Music Festival from Friday March 10 to Sunday March 12.