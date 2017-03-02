A Plus, Akosua Vee tie the knot

Controversial musician and comedian Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus walked out of bachelorhood when he performed the traditional marriage rites with beautiful fashion blogger and celebrity stylist, Violet Bannerman-Quaye aka Akosua Vee in a private ceremony last Saturday.

Celebrity clients of Akosua Vee include Nana Ama McBrown, Nana Aba Anamoah among others.

The couple who have been dating for the past three years will seal their traditional marriage with a white wedding in May this year.

Last Saturday’s event which was marked with merry making was graced by some of the nation’s A-list celebrities such as actress Nana Ama McBrown, CEO of EIB, Bola Ray, among others.

Showbiz wishes APlus and Akosua Vee a blissful marriage.