I will break VGMA jinx - EL

EL explained that hardly do winners of Artiste of the Year get nominated again the following year, thus since he is in the race again for Artiste of the Year, he is very sure of carrying the day when the VGMA comes off on April 8 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Since the inception of the Ghana Music Awards some 18 years ago, no artiste has ever won its flagship award, Artiste of Year consecutively but rapper, EL who currently holds the title says he will break that jinx this year.

Although Sarkodie and music group VIP have respectively won the Artiste of the Year twice, they did not win it back to back.

According to the Koko hitmaker, who earned seven nominations including the Artiste of the Year at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), his works in the year under review shows he deserves to win the ultimate award, which will make him the first musician to win it consecutively.

Asked his chances since his contenders Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Joe Mettle, MzVee are also tough, EL said he worked hard in the year under review and he is unfazed about the other contenders.

“I believe I deserve to win Artiste the Year because I performed at all the major shows from December2Remember, Night of Laughs, Peace Concert and I had my own show The Bar 3”, he told Showbiz in an interview.

EL said that it will be wrong for anyone to say that he does not deserve to win Artiste the Year. “Last year, some people said all sorts of stuff about me when I was nominated in the Artiste of the Year category but I proved everyone wrong by winning it and this year will be the same.

“I released three hit songs—Kaa Bu Ame, Lalafalama and Fefeefe last year so who else but myself deserve to win the award? Infact, I intend to win more awards in addition to the Artiste of the Year” he added.

EL who was also nominated in Hip Hop Song of the Year, Afro Pop Song of the Year, Best Rapper of the Year and Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste of the Year said he is confident of grabbing about three awards on the night of the event.

EL, born Elom Adablah started his music career during his first year in the University of Ghana, Legon where he was signed to Jayso's Skillions Records alongside other notable young Ghanaian underground artistes like Ball J, Gemini, Kevin Beats, Killmatic and Lil Shaker.

The award- winning artiste has released a number of popular songs such as Obuu Mo, One Ghana, Kaalu, Mame Wossop and Auntie Martha.