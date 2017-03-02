Custom Search
The Delay Show gets a new home

Deloris Frimpong Manso

Popular TV interview show, The Delay Show has found a new abode on Gh One TV after a few years broadcast on Viasat 1 now known as Kwese Sports. Headlined by the versatile presenter, Deloris Frimpong- Manso, The Delay Show has been on air since 2008 and has featured over 450 guests.

With a massive audience appeal both on screen and online, the Delay Show has definitely become Ghana’s ‘must watch’ TV program and is expected to maintain that lead in its new home.

The show debuted on Gh One TV on Sunday, February 26, with Menaye Donkor, the gorgeous former Miss Universe Ghana and wife of international footballer, Suley Donkor as the guest for the week.

The show airs on Sunday at 6pm and is expected to drive a new Twi driven audience to the entertainment themed TV channel.     

According to Miss Frimpong- Manso, “I am excited about my show’s new chapter and I look forward to a rewarding stay in the new station.”

