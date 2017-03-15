The first ever Be Curious Party organized by the world’s number 1 prestige cognac house and the eldest French House of cognac, founded in 1715, kicked off to a great and electrifying start.

The night was full of adventure and discovery at the first ever Martell Be Curious Party on Friday March 10 at Plot 7, Nyaniba Estates.

Hosted by the incredible FrenchKiss DJ, the maiden edition of the Be Curious Party by Martell was an exciting and rewarding experience with many familiar faces passing through.

Martell is one of the oldest cognac houses in the world. Founded in 1715, it is part of the Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët subsidiary of the French wines and spirits group, Pernod-Ricard.