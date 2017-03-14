The excited duo made the announcement on their official Twitter handle on Thursday. “Massive Thanks to @IARA_Awards For Nominating us among these heavy talents. We Are Humbled,” the message read.

It is perhaps ‘harvest’ time for UK-based Ghanaian music duo, Reggie N Bollie as they get due recognition for their works. The New Girl artistes have earned a spot in Best UK Artist 2017 at the upcoming International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA), scheduled for a later date this year.

It will be a tough battle for them as they rival the likes of other popular UK artistes including JHus, Stefflon Don, Izzy Bizu, Nines, Tom Grennan, Zak Abel and Shaun Escoffery.

However, Reggie and Bollie who are currently promoting their new song, This Is Life, are confident of grabbing the award.

The International Achievement Recognition Awards (IARA) is a platform to celebrate individual’s excellence and innovations and also honour artistes who serve as role models.

Reggie N Bollie shot to global acclaim after emerging first runners-up in the UK talent contest X-Factor in 2015, which subsequently got them signed to Simon Cowell’s Syco Music in January last year and released New Girl under the record label.

On February 1, 2017, Reggie N Bollie announced they had parted ways with Syco and have now set up their own independent record label, F.R.O.D Music.

Some of the songs they have to their credit are New Girl, Link Up and their latest song, This Is Life.