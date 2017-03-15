American rapper Snoop Dogg is topical in showbiz discussions following his role in a new video ‘LAVENDER’, released Sunday in which he is seen shooting from close-range US President Donald Trump, parodied as a clown and renamed Ronald Clump who is seeking to deport all dogs.

Critics of the new work are damning Snoop Dogg who had previously spoken against gun violence.

In the video he says his dogs don't bark but they get off and so you're sure to "get your whole face bit off" if you f*ck around, and he also f*cks the 'clown police' who go about shooting 'clowns'. In the meantime, he wants people to "keep from dyin’ in these motherf*ckin’ streets".

Watch the video below