Lumba, Agya Koo in highlife bash

A big event happening in the nation’s capital today, January 7, is the highlife bash at the Accra Sports Stadium organised by Adonko Bitters.

The headline performers are Daddy Lumba and Agya Koo. Scheduled to perform alongside the two well-known names are Kofi B, Kwaisey Pee, Kofi Nti, Nero X, Guru and Flowking Stone, as well as some surprise artistes.

According to the organisers, the bash is primarily to promote highlife and to create an opportunity for Ghanaian musicians to showcase their immense talents one big platform.

“We want to add to the excitement that will engulf Accra today as a new President is sworn into office. There will be lots of fun with lots of stars on parade,” a spokesperson for the organisers said.

Though many know Agya Koo mainly as an actor and comedian, the man is also a musician with two albums to his credit. He has travelled and performed with his band across the country and is expected to lace his musical presentation with rib-cracking jokes.

Daddy Lumba needs no introduction to music lovers in this country. He is a regular hitmaker and his songs such as Huhuuhu, Ye Nea Wuhu Beto Wu, Obi Ate Meso Bo, Sesee Wo Se, Aben Wo Ha, Tokrom, Ebi Se Eye Aduro and many others are familiar to fans nationwide and beyond.

He has, on behalf of the other billed performers, promised that the concert scheduled for 7.00pm would be something to talk about for a long time.

“The show is about celebrating a great Ghanaian brand that has proudly stood the test of time. We need to keep pushing it across the world,” Lumba added.