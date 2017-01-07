Volta MUSIGA congratulates President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Volta regional chapter of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has congratulated President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for a well-deserved victory in the December 2016 polls which has catapulted him to the highest office in the land.

A statement signed by Mr Anthony Dagbey, the chapter chairman, said the resounding victory enjoyed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the polls was clear evidence that Ghanaians were yearning for change.

“As an organisation, we wish to assure the President-elect and his incoming government of our prayers and unflinching support as he girds his loins to deliver on his campaign promises,” the statement further said.

The MUSIGA chapter pointed out that looking at Nana Akufo-Addo’s track record during his tenure as a Member of Parliament and also as a Minister during ex-President Kufuor’s regime, they were optimistic he would not fail in his endeavour to revive the country’s ailing economy and also create jobs for the unemployed youth of this country.

The statement drew the President-elect’s attention to the absence of a regional theatre which it said had been a constant source of worry to the creative arts sector in the Volta Region. It said the Volta regional theatre project which started almost two decades ago, still remained uncompleted.

“This does not augur well for the development of entertainment, culture and tourism in the region.

Notwithstanding the enormous burden of projects and programmes facing the incoming government, we humbly appeal for the early completion of the project.

“Musicians and the creative arts family in the Volta Region and all Voltarians will forever be grateful to Nana Akufo-Addo and his government whenever our regional theatre sees the light of day,” the statement added.