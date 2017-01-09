Make Ho theatre project a priority - Volta MUSIGA

The Volta regional chapter of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to make the completion of the regional theatre at Ho a priority to help enhance entertainment, culture and tourism in the region.

According to the chapter, the absence of a theatre had been a constant source of worry to the creative arts sector in the Volta Region.

It stated that musicians and the creative arts family in the Volta Region as well as all Voltarians would be forever grateful to President Akufo-Addo and his government when the regional theatre, construction of which started 20 years ago, is eventually completed.

The appeal was contained in a congratulatory message from the MUSIGA chapter to Nana Akufo-Addo on his assumption of office as President of the country.

The message, signed by the chapter chairman, Mr Anthony Dagbey, complimented the President for a well-deserved victory which had catapulted him to the highest office in the land. It prayed for God’s guidance for the President and his team as they set out to lead the nation to achieve new frontiers in development.

“The resounding victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the polls was clear evidence that Ghanaians were yearning for change. We wish to assure the President and his government of our prayers and unflinching support.

“Looking at the President’s track record during his tenure as a Member of Parliament and also as a Minister during ex-President Kufuor’s regime, we are optimistic he would not fail in his endeavour to revive the country’s ailing economy and also create jobs for the unemployed youth of this country,” the message added.