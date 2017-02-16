Kwaw Kese celebrates Valentine’s Day at Pantang

He also made a presentation of items valued at GH₵15,000 to the hospital.

Hiplife artiste, Emmanuel Botchwey, popularly known as Kwaw Kese, on Tuesday, joined the staff and patients of Pantang Psychiatric Hospital in Accra to celebrate the Valentine’s Day.

The items included a 42 inch television, 10 pieces of mattresses, Joy products, among other things.

The event brought together celebrities in the music industry including Sarkodie who dined and made merry with the inmates.

In an interview, Kwaw Kese stressed the need for individuals to love and care at all times and in particular, on Valentine’s Day.

Stating that “love is sweet when it is shared,” he urged Ghanaians to forgive one another when they were offended to ensure that peace prevailed among individuals.

“Where there is love, there is forgiveness,” he said.

Kwaw Kese gave an assurance that he would support the hospital to solve the challenges it faces.

The Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Ms Christina Rennox, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, thanked the foundation and assured it that the items would be put to proper use to benefit the patients.

For his part, the Director of the hospital, Dr Frank Banning, noted that efforts to curb the acute challenges facing the institution seem not to be yielding the desired results as the hospital is still confronted with problems which inhibit the proper running of the facility.

He called for support from corporate bodies as well as individuals and urged celebrities to add their voice to ensure that the government makes polices that would sustain the government’s continuous support to the hospital.

He said plans were far advanced to set up a “Setting Captive Free” initiative to reduce the alarming rate of mentally unstable persons on the street.

The initiative, he explained, would enable the hospital to take care of mentally unstable persons on the streets for free.