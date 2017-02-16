30 couples renew vows on Vals Day

Last Tuesday’s Val’s Day became yet another memorable day for some families as 30 past couples of the annual Happy FM Valentine Mass Wedding relived their wedding experience as they renewed their vows at a special Valentine Dinner Night.

The event which took place at Cleaver House, Adabraka was graced by Nene Okukurubuor Tei Kwesi Agyemang V, Chief of Dodowa, and the Group CEO of Global Media Alliance; Ernest Boateng. The night also witnessed the official launch of the 2018 Happy FM Valentine Dream Wedding, which is a rebranded, improved and innovative version of the Valentine Mass Wedding.

Speaking at the event, Group CEO of Global Media Alliance, the mother company of Happy FM, Mr Ernest Boateng, congratulated all the 30 couples on staying strong in their marriages these past years after the mass wedding and to once again take this bold step to renew their vows.

“The Valentine Mass Wedding has grown strong over the years and we are happy to once again introduce to you a new and better version called ‘Dream Wedding,’ he said, adding that “there is a huge surprise package for couples who will participate in the dream wedding next year.”

Mr Boateng used the opportunity to officially open registration for the 2018 Dream Wedding and invited potential couples to come on board to realise the dreams of getting married at an all-expense-paid classic wedding ceremony.