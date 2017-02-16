I must be rich to pay people to concoct stories

His morning show, Ghana Beye Yie on Vision 1 FM has currently drawn the most listenership due to the nature of stories presenter Nana Yaw Sarfoh carries on air. For some months now, Nana Yaw seems to have leveraged his Ghana Beye Yie programme and this has raised a lot of eyebrows as to how he comes by those strange stories.

Not only has he read from his Facebook and Instagram fans that he concocts stories to increase its listenership, close friends have also told him same.

However, speaking with Showbiz, Nana Yaw remarked that he must be very rich to pay people to fabricate the stories.

“I have been doing this programme for the past two years and I am not a billionaire to pay people to come on my show to formulate stories. Some of the stories I hear from people sometimes baffle me but I think the show is popular now because of the great God I serve,” he said.

According to him, it will be really difficult for him to fabricate stories for this long without anyone exposing him yet.

He emphasised that aside from the stories aired involving fake pastors, lesbians, occultism and other strange issues, Ghanaians will be hearing more strange stories because some are unheard of.

“If I bring every story I hear on air with the facts I gather around those stories, prominent people in this country are going to be ‘hot’, he said.

About how he gets stories, the father of three boys said he has not less than 20 people coming in daily to tell their stories.

He said that most of his interviewees either contact him through Facebook or come to the premises of Vision 1 FM to tell their stories.

The graduate of All Nations University said the attacks he receives on daily basis, as a result of his work, are countless.

Narrating one of his ordeals, Nana Yaw said he was warned by a fetish not to air a story and he went ahead with it only to be paralysed the next day while on his way to his office.

“I was at the hospital for more than a week and the pain was just too much to bear but by the grace of God, here I am doing great again,” he stated.

According to him, his Ghana Beye Yie programme had drawn him closer to God as he prays not less than three hours in a day.

“I know people want my downfall so I am more than careful and I must say I am happy my life has been transformed,” he added.

Nana Yaw Sarfoh, who is married to Janet Owusu Sarfoh and doubles as a TV presenter on Light TV, has worked with a number of radio stations including, Eastern FM as Brunch time and Lunch time host, Adehye FM, Pure FM and Hi FM.