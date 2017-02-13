Kwabena Kwabena thrills audience

Highlife crooner Kwabena Kwabena defied the low turn-out at his Vitamilk Love Night show to give the few who turned up a time of their lives. Once he stepped on the National Theatre stage, there was no stopping for the Aso hitmaker who treated patrons to hit song after hit song.

Of course there were a few of the songs that the audience probably didn’t know but they sang along and danced to most of them.

Dressed in a white long-sleeved top over an African print pair of trousers, Kwabena Kwabena interacted with the audience intermittently to ensure that they were having a good time.

He probably did every song of his under the sun but my personal favourites were Royal Lady, Fakye Me, Aso, Obi Do Wo and Sweet Baby.

Before he came on, the stage had been adequately warmed with performances by Lord Mayor, Dunsin, Sina Soul, EL and Joey B.

EL and Joey B thrilled the audience with their performance as EL did songs like Ka Bu Ame and Koko while Joey B did his all-time hit song, You and Me.

M.anifest came on later and performed with Kwabena Kwabena before doing a few songs on his own.

Among the known faces spotted in the audience were the immediate past deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, KOD and James Gardiner.