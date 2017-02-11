Raquel leads blood donation exercise in Keta

Valentine is about expressing love and it will be her way of expressing her love to mankind when songstress Raquel leads a team to host a blood donation exercise at Jubilee Radio, Keta, Volta Region on Tuesday, February 14.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Raquel who has been hosting the Valentine Cupid Party to commemorate the love occasion said this year’s event was her initiative to give back to society and to “define the real meaning of love”.

“Valentine celebration has been restricted to couples but love has no boundary and that is why I want others to experience this Valentine in a different kind of way,” she told the Daily Graphic.

The donation exercise will precede a concert which is scheduled for the Keta Municipal Hospital the same day.

In preparation for the upcoming event, the Afro pop artiste has released a new song titled Happy Birthday produced by Slimbo.

Raquel launched her debut @ 25 album in 2014. The album which featured Samini, Sarkodie, Jayso, E.L, Flowking Stone of Bradez fame and D’ Black had some popular songs such as Odo, Lovi Dovi, Sweetio which shot her to fame.

Prior to that, Raquel as an underground artiste had released several songs one of which, This Is Me, was used in Shirley Frimpong Manso’s A Sting In a Tale film.

Currently, she’s promoting BeX (Best Ex) which features young hiphop artiste, Magnom.