KOD takes on new role as Health ambassador

Live FM presenter, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), has been selected as Corporate Health Ambassador by The Sangy Foundation (TSF).

As an ambassador, he’s expected to create awareness of the need for corporate entities to employ measures to promote the health and well-being of their workers.

A non-governmental organisation, TSF, seeks to provide information on quality health and to educate the youth to appreciate healthy lifestyles.

In the last 20 years, KOD has been prominent in the entertainment industry and hosted events like the Ghana Music Awards, Nescafé African Revelations (in West and Central Africa), Miss Malaika, Miss Ghana and Miss Ghana UK, among many others.

Being an active player in the music industry, KOD has managed and produced a number of Ghana’s flourishing artistes such as Wutah, Praye, Daasebre Gyamerah, Ofori Amponsah, Tinny and Eazzy under his record label Kapricorn.

With his new role as a health ambassador, he’s expected to use his status to influence the youth and the public to adopt lifestyles that encourages good health.