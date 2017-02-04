Stephanie, Duffour foundation support kid

As part of her social responsibility activities, Stephanie Karikari, Miss Ghana 2010, has donated an amount of 20,000 to help save the life of young Emily Darko who needs an immediate surgery.

Ms Karikari, who solicited the funds from Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance, donated the cheque to Emily Darko at the Hoda office, Accra, to save her from scoliosis disease, an illness which is likely to make her a hunchback.

In an interview with Daily Graphic, the beauty queen said she was moved to assist the 12 year old after she heard news of her condition from the patient’s family.

“I am grateful to the Duffour family for the money. They gladly issued a cheque after I explained to them what the young lady was going through, “she expressed her appreciation after the donation.

The family thanked Stephanie for the initiative and prayed for God’s blessings over her life.

Since last year, Stephanie’s Lumus International Foundation For Empowerment (LIFE) has been donating to orphanages and financing the education of needy students.