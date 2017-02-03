‘Holy’ Brother Sammy in sex scandal

A favourite of many live worship lovers, popular Kumasi-based gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has been caught in a web of sex scandals. An alleged sexual affair with UK-based gospel musician, Ohemaa Jackie, took a different twist last week when she opened up about her relationship with the artiste.

Narrating her ordeal on the “saga”, on Vision One’s Ghana Beye Yie programme, Ohemaa who was in the studio to promote her album, painstakingly recalled how she reposed her confidence in Bro Sammy who had promised to assist her to make a music career in Ghana.

However, the promise turned into bouts of sex with Bro Sammy, who promised to marry her, although already married. Their unholy acts ended in pregnancy which Brother Sammy denied responsibility.

To save his marriage and image, Bro Sammy later insisted on an abortion to conceal his “sins” much to the displeasure of Ohemaa who eventually lost the baby. A furious Ohemaa who couldn’t contain the pain rained curses on Bro Sammy after his producer, Kofi Nkosuo, who the radio station called into the show, denied ever meeting her and used unsavoury language on her person.

But it seems Brother Sammy would have more than he bargained for when another victim called into the show and levelled the same allegations against the worshipper and went ahead to mention places they have had their “sexual meetings”.

News of Brother Sammy’s multiple amorous relationships has been rumoured in showbiz circles since June last year when the former PRO of the Film Producers Association (FIPAG), Ola Michael, posted about it on his Facebook wall.

Even though he provided what he said was evidence of his claims at the time, Brother Sammy vehemently denied the allegations and asked the public to brush them aside, since it was a ploy by his detractors to dent his image.

The tussle between the two on the various radio stations brought to fore the sexual escapades of the “worshipper”. However, an accident, which was later disclosed by Ola to be staged, saved the Nyame Ne Hene artiste from public criticisms for his sexual exploits as he had a lot of public sympathy.

When Showbiz contacted him on phone for his side of the story on Tuesday, someone, who introduced himself as his manager said the artiste had travelled outside of the country. However, checks by the Graphic Showbiz revealed that he was on air for his daily live worship segment on Kumasi based radio station, Nhyira FM.

An astute performer who has credited himself on the gospel music front, Brother Sammy shot to fame with his popular Me Bo Wo Din. Since then, he has been warming the hearts of gospel music lovers and released Odo Ma wo man last year to promote peaceful elections.