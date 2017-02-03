Kwabena Kwabena in Love Concert

For the past two years, highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, has held his F14 concert to bring lovers together to celebrate love in the month of February and this year will be no different when the Royal artiste hosts another event.

Known for songs such as Adult Musik, Asor, Bue Kwan, Asor and Royal Lady, Kwabena Kwabena, is expected to delight patrons with both his old and new songs at the love concert scheduled for the National Theatre on Friday, February 10.

The third in the series, this year’s event will feature M.anifest, EL, Okyeame Kwame, Efya, Samini among others.

Kwabena Kwabena told Showbiz that he feels the best way to get lovers close to each other is through this concert.

“I am a lover man and I really want couples to enjoy on that day. This year is going to be fantastic because a lot of preparations have gone into it. I have been rehearsing with the oBY band led by Kwame Yeboah,” he said.

According to Kwabena Kwabena, real name, George Kwabena Adu, the best couples will be rewarded on the night, adding that lovers who want to take part can send their “love letter” to Kwabena Kwabena’s Facebook page.

The prize package includes an all-expense paid holiday in a hotel for the best five couples.This year’s edition is proudly sponsored by Vita Milk and powered by FabLinks and KbKbMusik.