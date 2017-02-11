King Ampaw’s No Time To Die for US festival

Ten years after its release, Ghanaian film-maker, King Ampaw’s No Time To Die feature is still attracting attention in international circles.

It will be shown as part of the Pan-African Film Festival’s 25th anniversary celebration which kicked off last Thursday, February 9, in California, United States. Ampaw’s film will be shown on February 14 and February 15.The festival ends on February 20.

According to the Research Director and Film-maker Liaison for the festival,Ms Miki Goral, No Time to Die, which is a comedy about love and death, will be featured in a special section dubbed: PAFF@25 Spotlight.

Actors in the film include David Dontoh, Agatha Ofori, Kofi Bucknor, Kofi Middleton-Mends, Fritz Baffuor, Kwesi France, Juliet Tetteh-Hago, Evans Omar Hunter and Issifu ‘Tico’ Kasimu.

The Pan-African Film Festival is the biggest black film festival in North America. It has consistently acknowledged and awarded various outstanding black film-makers, actors, actresses and other industry players each year over the past 25 years.

It was founded by Ayuko Babu, an international cultural, political and legal consultant who specialises in Pan-African affairs.

“I was delighted when the festival organisers contacted me about showing my film. It is a highly respected festival that has survived for a quarter of a century. I pray it continues to highlight the achievements of black film-makers across the world,” said King Ampaw.

His other films include They Call It Love, Kukurantumi-Road To Accra and Nana Akoto.

King Ampaw was honoured for his immense contribution to the Ghanaian film industry at the 2012 National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) Film Lectures. He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 at the Accra International Film Festival.

No Time To Die was screened in December 2016 at the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) in New York.

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian film, a documentary about the journey of the Pan-African Youth Orchestra (PAYO) called ‘Legacy Alive’, is also slated to be shown at this year’s Pan-African Film Festival. It was produced and directed by United States-based Ghanaian film-maker and journalist, Kwadwo Gyan-Apenteng.