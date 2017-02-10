Perfect Love premieres on Valentine’s Day

From a noble home with affluence to own anything, handsome and young gentleman, Van Vicker still has to battle it out with Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, a wretched man who can’t stay away from smoking for the hands of beautiful Juliet Ibrahim.

Bringing the best of stars from both sides of the Ghanaian movie industry, Perfect Entertainment puts together Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Kwaku Manu, Van Vicker, Juliet Ibrahim, Prince David Osei, Christiana Awuni and a few others in a romantic movie titled Perfect Love.

Directed by multi award winning director, Frank Gharbin, Perfect Love is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14 at the Silverbird cinemas at Accra Mall and West Hills Mall.

With two showings at 6.30pm and 8.30pm at both venues, the premiere is expected to have in attendance cast from the movie and other industry personalities.

With the likes of Lilwin and Kwaku Manu, one can expect a lot of humour in Perfect Love which is expected to remain fresh on the minds of movie enthusiasts for a long time to come.