Achimota Mall beckons couples at Valentine

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and the Achimota Mall in Accra has laid on an enticing programme to pull in couples targeting decent fun and chances to win instant prizes during this season of love.

The mall, throughout this month, is giving away branded items, shopping vouchers, electronic gadgets and other things to lucky couples who visit and shop to the tune of GH¢100 in a campaign dubbed: ‘Lucky-in-Love.’

The thrill of the whole exercise is that, before the shopping couples take away their Valentine gifts, they are literally required to prove and demonstrate love for each other by participating in the Lucky-in-Love fun game.

The couple are ushered into a gift booth, all dressed up (in Valentine attire) and insignia, with five comfortable chairs - three of which carry different sizes of wrapped gift items. The man is blindfolded and his partner gets to pick a gift of her choice and sits in the chair that had the gift.

The excitement, and perhaps the test of love, comes when the man, with his blindfold on, is required to track his way in a two-metre walk to his partner. The couple take away the gift if the man makes it to his partner as she sits waiting in one of the five chairs.

“It is our intention to maintain the tempo of love, affection and giving from now till the end of February,” the Marketing Manager at the mall, Mr Anthony Asamoah stated.

The Achimota Mall at Dome, near the St John’s Grammar School, serves as the main one-stop shopping facility for adjoining communities such as Achimota, Tesano, Tantra Hills, Taifa, Kwabenya, Ashongman Estates and Ofankor.