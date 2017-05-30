After the long wait, MTN Hitmaker 2016 winner, Kelvin, is ready to hobnob with the big ‘guns’ in the Ghanaian music industry. He is out with a new single, under a new label and goes by a new name too.

Kelvin who now answers to the name Kurl Songx has released a single titled Jennifer Lomotey under a new label, Highly Spiritual Music (HSM) headed by award-winning producer, Kaywa.

Jennifer Lomotey which features rapper Sarkodie is the first official single from the young, budding artiste after winning the TV reality competition.

Kurl who is being managed by Franklin Agyekum’s Blaq Standard Management exhibits his vocal dexterity on the song where he professes his love for a certain Jennifer Lomotey – channeling the emotions in a very romantic manner.

Sarkodie’s clarity, wordplay and punchlines in his feature complemented the song to near perfection, making it a potential hit song for the year.

Jennifer Lomotey is produced by Kaywa, the four-time VGMA Producer of the Year, who is responsible for a plethora of hit songs for a multitude of A-list artistes including Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, Ofori Amponsah, Ohemaa Mercy, Becca, Castro, Buk Bak and many others.

Kaywa puts his quintessential signature on the song, giving it a slow-tempo yet groovy and eclectic touch.

Kurl Songx won the popular reality music television show, MTN Hitmaker 5 last year, shrugging off tense competition from the likes of F9, Eugene and Sir Tino.