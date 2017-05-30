The second edition of The Cypher, an online platform which aims at unearthing raw talents starts on Tuesday, June 6. The Cypher is designed to give six up and coming artistes the opportunity to showcase their talents to a wide range of music lovers and audience every month.

Musicians who will be featured this year are Amerado, Mununkum, Shaimi, Mr One, Rogad Emcee and Sugar Mole.

Last year, the maiden edition featured over 30 artistes including Medikal, Flowking Stone, Ayat, Obibini, Koo Ntakra, Torgbe and Agbeko.

According to Samcilla Baakojr, Content Creator of The Cypher, any artiste selected can also share their music through streaming platforms like Bjrlive FM and Loud Sound Gh.

Mr Baakojr said The Cypher would appreciate support from external organisations that can come on board as sponsors and partners to help shape the music sector especially if consideration is given to the unheard music from these great hidden talents.

The Cypher is supported by creative Graphic Designer Edwin Pencil Gyamfi and will once again be hosted by award winning DJ Bibini.