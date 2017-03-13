While her three brothers Ibrahim, Andre and Jordan are household names because of their talent on the football pitch, Imani Ayew has taken a different path and is venturing into the world of fashion as a model.

She is a member of one of Africa's famous football dynasties but little is known of Imani, the youngest of the maestro Abedi 'Pele' Ayew's children.

The aspiring model has built a modelling portfolio on the quiet and appears poised to take the fashion industry by storm.

However, although Imani appears more interested in fashion, she has also expressed some strong views in the past about football especially when her brother, West Ham star Andre Ayew was overlooked for the 2015 CAF Player of the Year award.

Imani posted on Instagram: "Congratulations baby 3rd place doesn't mean ish because you have done it all. The whole of Africa knows you are the number one player this year. Whether they like it or not YOU are and have PROVED yourself.



"But as Yaya Touré said "Even Fifa, with all its history of corruption, wouldn’t do this.” The Ayew legacy will continue to be the best!To all of the people who support us God bless you and don't stop believing in us because you push us to always do MORE. Anyway congratulations to MY Best African Player of the year ❤️ Love you twin #haterscanchokeonit".

Imani Ayew is the fourth child of three-time African Footballer of the Year and FIFA 100 member Abedi "Pele" Ayew and third child of her mother Maha Ayew after Andre and Swansea City star, Jordan Ayew.

Below are some photographs from Imani Ayew's catalogue;

Imani Ayew (Photographer : Lightville photography, Stylist : Kelvincent, Makeup : Lamisi Makeup Artistry)

