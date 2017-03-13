Dancehall artiste, Samini, nails it anytime he mounts the stage and last Saturday was another great day for him when he performed at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Nominees Jams in Sunyani.

Residents of Sunyani and its environs were virtually sent into a frenzy when Samini toook his turn at the Coronation Park where the event was hosted.

Samini whet the apetite of the large crowd with songs such as them Linda, Baby, Dagaati as he got them ready for the one hour of fun he had in store for them.

As patrons got into the groove, he turned his performance a notch higher with some of his fast tempo songs—Samini, Adult Music, Scatter Bad Mind among others. And he got everyone dancing.

Backed by the Patch Bay Band, Samini’s one hour performance on stage was the best on the night as he entertained his audience throughout.

Other musicians who also did well on the night were Nacee, Bradez, Kofi Kinaata, Ras Kuuku and Mabel Okyere.

Obviously with four popular singles, Kofi Kinaata did not have to do much since the crowd was already chanting for him.

Although the crowd danced to Susuka, Sweetie Pie and Oh Azay, the feeling was different when he played the song everyone was expecting Confession.

The police had to step in to prevent the crowd from breaking the barricade because his fans in Sunyani were so in love with the song and wanted to join him on stage.

Although her name does not ring a bell in the music industry, gospel musician, Mabel Okyere proved that she has something great in her. She was on fire for the 20 minutes opportunity that she had.

Ras Kuuku”s performances at the VGMA nominee’s announcement won him the slot at this year’s nominee’s jams and he did not disappoint. He thrilled the crowd with songs like Show Them Love, Nwansina, Bronya and a cover version of Sarkodie’s RNS.

Nacee has never let his audience down at any event especially when he is performing live and what a performance he put up on the day. His performance wouldn’t have been complete without performing Onaapo, a song which has been a hit since last year’s general elections.

Bradez, MzVee also had a good show but same cannot be said for Guru, a native of sunyani. He had everyone screaming his name yet he failed to shine. He was unable to wow the crowd.

The unsung artistes made up of CJ, Eugine, A.J lyricx, Afezzi Perry, Cina Soul, eShun and Deon did their own thing on stage.

Patch Bay Band needs to be applauded for the wonderful work they did. The band played very well to any artiste who did live show.

On the whole, the Nominees Jam hosted by Amanda Jissih and organised by Charterhouse was a good show.