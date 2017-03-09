Management of hiplife artiste, Guru have confirmed to Showbiz that the artiste has rescinded his decision to pull out of the impending 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Guru pulled out of the award about three weeks ago, after Charterhouse announced nominations. However in an interview with Sammy Flex, manager of Guru on Wednesday, he said management of Guru decided to rescind their withdrawal from the awards scheme after a meeting between the management of Guru and representatives from Charterhouse, organisers of the VGMA.

“After we informed CharterHouse of our decision to withdraw from the awards, they invited us to a meeting where our grievances were heard. Charterhouse also understood things from our point of view and with those issues thrashed out we then took the decision to take part in the awards,” he said.

Sammy Flex also added that another reason management of Guru changed their minds was because they wanted to preserve the existing business relationship between the artiste and Charterhouse.

“Since we all work within the same industry, there is the need to maintain a good business relationship among ourselves and that was the major reason behind our decision. We only decided to pull out of this year’s edition of the awards but there is no point pulling out this year only to take part in subsequent years,” he said.

Explaining their earlier decision to withdraw from the awards, Sammy Flex said management of Guru took the decision after realising that Guru was nominated in certain categories and excluded in others, which was not in line with the direction they wanted to take the career of the artiste to.

Although Guru has been nominated in three categories namely; Hiplife Song of the Year, Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year, and Best Collaboration of the Year but Sammy Flex said he is not looking forward to winning any of the awards.

“Our focus is not to win any of the awards because that is not why we changed our minds. Ours is purely a business decision and is meant to maintain the relationship we already have with Charterhouse,” he added.