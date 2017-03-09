Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has won yet another award to cement his status as one of the hottest artistes in Ghana when he clinched the Best African Reggae/Dancehall video at the maiden WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards held at the Paparazzi Lounge, East Legon on Saturday.

The Kakai hit-maker beat the likes of Cynthia Morgan (Nigeria), Runtown (Nigeria), Navy Kenzo (Tanzania) Bebe Cool (Uganda) Patoranking (Nigeria), Stonebwoy, MzVee to win Best African Reggae/Dancehall video.

Other Ghanaian musicians who were nominated included D Cryme, Omar Sterling, Efya, Jon Germain, Bisa Kdei, Edem, Eazzy and Stonebwoy but lost out in their categories.

Shatta Wale extended his appreciation to all fans who voted for him to pick the best Dancehall/Raggae Video of the Year.

Organised by TV Channel, WatsUp TV, WAMVA is expected to be an annual award scheme to honour the best in the African music video scene.