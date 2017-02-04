Ghana Music Week Festival to kick off in March

The one-week celebration of this year’s Ghana Music Week (GMW) Festival has been launched at the Alliance Francaise in Accra.

The event is expected to begin on Sunday, March 5, with the aim to promote Ghanaian music and culture which is the key attraction for this year’s festival.

Apart from music, the festival, organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), will also feature dance, comedy, products sales and exhibitions at the Independence Square from Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12, 2017.

In his address, the President of MUSIGA, Bice Osei Kuffour, assured members of the union of his readiness to make them reap the benefits of their hard work through the payment of royalties.

Speaking on behalf of the Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister-designate, Ms Catherine Afeku, a director at the ministry, Mr Edwin Owusu-Mensah, pledged the ministry’s support for the Music Week festival.

“As you may be aware, the manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo has captured the aspirations of the creative arts and we intend to address those issues comprehensively,” he said.

The Head of Cultural Affairs and Events at Alliance Francaise, Josephine Thompson, affirmed her outfit’s commitment to ensure that some musicians from Francophone Africa participate in this year’s festival.

The launch witnessed performances by Ben Brako, Jupitar, Koo Ntakara, Knii Lante, Fatau Keita, Nenebi, the Tesaa and Aayalolo Cultural Troupes.

MUSIGA also used the platform to launch the festival’s official website, www.ghanamusicweek.com, to provide more information on the upcoming event.

Ghana Music Week Festival is organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana and Showbiz Africa in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts.